Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A carnival atmosphere engulfed Victoria Falls on Saturday as the resort town’s municipality switched on the Christmas Lights at Sawanga Mall.

People from all walks of life turned up to witness the rare occasion as council had for years suspended the switching on of the Christmas lights event.

The lighting which was presided over by Deputy Mayor Clr Patricia Mwale, saw pre-scholars from Angels Pre-school singing carols by candlelight.

Organised by Sawanga Mall owners, Zimre Property Limited, the ceremony kicked off with a family fun day at 2PM where children were treated to various games up until 6PM when the main programme started. The

main programme kicked off with a Gwanda dance group, Bolamba Culture Birds ushering the Deputy Mayor and Hwange West Member of Parliament, Godfrey Dube and other dignitaries into the arena. At 8PM, the Deputy Mayor switched on the lights.

Immediately after there was near commotion when Santa Claus/Father Christmas was ushered into the mall’s car park by a fire brigade truck as hundreds of people including the elderly, mobbed the truck for goodies and pictures with him.

For some moments, the evening’s MCs Miss Casey (Cassandra Chawira) and Sharks Nova (Thanduxolo Ndlovu) were left with no crowd to entertain as literally everyone mobbed the truck for a glimpse of Santa who was distributing sweets, chocolates and snacks.

Speaking after the ceremony, Clr Mwale said the lighting of the Christmas lights was a special time for every citizen.

“This is the time to celebrate our achievements and reflect on challenges for the year,” she said.

The lighting ceremony officially marked the start of Christmas festivities for the resort town which has a number of fun-filled events such as the carnival and Mapopoma Festival. – @ncubeleon