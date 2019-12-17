Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh has said he will discuss with his family in The Netherlands on whether or not to renew his relationship with Bosso.

De Jongh’s short contract expires on December 31 and he is set to travel to The Netherlands on Saturday.

“At the moment there is no news, I haven’t signed anything. Only after I have spoken to my family that is when I will consider the new offer from Highlanders, but at the moment there is nothing,” said De Jongh.

The Dutchman superintended Bosso for 16 official games, winning eight times, drawing six and losing once.

Out of the 16 matches, 12 were league games that saw Bosso getting five wins, six draws and a loss, while the other four games were in the Chibuku Super Cup which Bosso won to lift the trophy without conceding a goal.

However, Bosso continued to struggle winning games away from Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso league results under De Jongh

Highlanders 3-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Highlanders 2-0 Chicken Inn, Herentals 1-1 Highlanders, Highlanders 2-0 TelOne, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Highlanders, Yadah 1-1 Highlanders, Dynamos 1-1 Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-1 Highlanders, FC Platinum 0-0 Highlanders, Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Highlanders 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Chapungu 2-2 Highlanders

Chibuku Super Cup

First round: Dynamos 0-1 Highlanders,

Quarter-final: Highlanders 3-0 FC Platinum

Semi-final: Highlanders 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Final: Highlanders 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars