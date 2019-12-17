Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HARVEST House International Church (HHIC) headquarters Super Choir successfully launched their second album on Friday evening at a packed Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall 4.

The album titled ‘‘At the Altar’’ has 25 songs.

At the launch, the group’s artistes took turns to pull out their showstopping performances. Notable among them was Brian Kumuzamu popularly known as Bara and Mimie Tarukwana.

Bara won the hearts of many with the single Uyigcine which he had to sing twice following a request from the audience.

Meanwhile, the Super Choir was crowned winner of this year’s Clash of Hub choirs competition and walked away $50 000 richer. The competition in its sixth edition attracted 19 groups.

Last year’s winners, Manicaland Hub came second while Harare Community 2 were third and walked away with $30 000 and $15 000 respectively.

After the competition, HHIC Reverend Nkululeko Moyo said they were pleased with the turnout and the general proceedings of the event.

“The event was a success as the hall was full. We want to thank the people of Bulawayo for the support. The last round was difficult and the judges admitted that it was quite tough to select the winner,” said Reverend Moyo.

The clash of choirs organised by HHIC founders Bishop Colin Nyathi and Senior Reverend Sarah Nyathi saw choirs from different HHIC churches in Mashonaland, Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo and Botswana competing. The judging panel was made up of South African gospel choir Joyous Celebration’s co-founder Lindelani Mkhize, former Joyous lead singer Hlengiwe Ntombela Mthethwa and veteran gospel singer Charles Charamba. – @mthabisi_mthire.