Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

JUNIOR and senior amateur pugilists from five countries are set to trade leather at a bill dubbed “Five Nations Boxing Friendly Championship” set for the resort town of Victoria Falls on Saturday.

Boxers from Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe will use the tournament to be staged at The Kingdom Hotel to earn points that will enable them to qualify for the 2022 Youth Olympics to be held in Senegal.

Christie Brookstein, a member of the tournament organisers, said they are excited to play host to the regional tournament.

“It is with great pride that the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation, announces that it will be hosting the Five Nations Boxing Friendly Championship on 21st December 2019. The event will be held in the Great Enclosure at The Kingdom Hotel starting at 6PM.

‘‘This championship will be an assessing event, whereby boxers that win will earn points towards qualifying for the upcoming African Olympic Qualifiers, to be held in Senegal and for the Youth Olympic qualifiers,” said Brookstein.

“Weigh-ins will be held on the morning of the fight for contenders from youth pinweight through to adult middleweight, both male and female. On offer are gold medals for each bout winner along with overall trophies for best junior boxer, best overall woman boxer and best overall male boxer.”

She said tickets for the bill are already on sale at Victoria Falls’ Liquorama at US$30 for the VIP, US$15 for first row seats, US$12 for second row seats and US$10 for general seats.

“It’s going to be a great night out, with music from local DJs, casino tables open and cash bar and food available. People should not miss out on being part of the renaissance of Zimbabwean Boxing,” said Brookstein.

Victoria Falls junior boxers Prince Urengwa and Personal Mpofu, the national pinweight and paperweight gold medalists, who train under the guidance of Tobias Muposiwa, are some of the local boxers expected to take part in the bill. – @ZililoR