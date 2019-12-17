Prosper Ndlovu in Lupane

MOBILE network service providers have been called upon to increase their footprint in Matabeleland North province where most communities struggle to access mobile phone network.

Speaking yesterday at a corporate social responsibility event organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) in Lupane, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister of State, Richard Moyo, said network connectivity was critical for development.

“As the licensing authority I urge Potraz to engage network service providers to invest in setting up more base stations across the country. In Lupane for instance we have communities that still struggle to access the network. In Binga some villagers are depending on networks from neighbouring Zambia,” he said.

“The situation is the same in parts of Hwange, Nkayi and Tsholotsho.”

Mobile network connectivity is a critical enabler towards wider adoption of modern information communication technologies as it enhances financial inclusion and the broader use of the internet in all spheres of life. Zimbabwe has three main mobile phone service providers – NetOne, Telecel and Econet, which also offer data services and mobile money services. These also compete with other data service providers such as TelOne, Zol and Powertel among others.

A senior Potraz director, Mr Kennedy Dewera, pledged his organisation’s commitment to increased efforts in support of community development with the aim of alleviating poverty. He urged communities to demand accountability from ICTs and mobile phone operators by reporting any challenges they faced. Through Potraz, Government has invested in community information centres across the country to assist citizens to access information and training on computer skills.

A few months back we invited bids for the construction of 100 mobile network base stations targeting unserviced areas so as to expand network coverage in the country. The authority has said that the projects would be funded using resources from the Universal Services Fund (USF), a pool of funds contributed by companies in the telecommunications sector and meant for the development and provision of telecommunications in under-serviced areas.

“In pursuit of its mandate under the Universal Services Fund, Potraz intends to extend rural coverage by constructing 100 base stations in uncovered rural and remote areas, ” said Potraz.

“The base station passive infrastructure should accommodate the existing three mobile network operators and provide spare capacity for additional operators.”

Meanwhile, Minister Moyo handed over groceries worth thousands of dollars donated by Potraz to the elderly and orphans. A total of 50 households drawn from different parts of the province benefited. Each family was given 20kg mealie meal, 4l cooking oil, 4kgs flour, 2 green bars, dried kapenta, 4kg sugar, 2kg salt, matches, 2 packs candles, Vaseline and tea bags. Minister Moyo commended Potraz for giving back to the less privileged and urged other companies to emulate the regulatory authority.

Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane and representative from the national board of the elderly, Mr Public Nkomo, also commended Potraz and urged both the public and private sectors to invest more in corporate social responsibility programmes.