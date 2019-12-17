Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL and the City (FATC) released another episode of the Bosso Journal titled Players’ Realm focusing on current club players and what it means to be part of the Highlanders team.

FATC is a United Kingdom-based football online journal that explores global football culture and tackles discrimination in football.

The online journal spoke to centre-forward, Ray Lunga, who said it’s a great privilege to don the black and white Bosso jersey.

“It’s a great honour to be wearing that black and white shirt because most of the players wish and dream of that, but not all of them are fortunate enough to wear it. I can say I wear that shirt with pride,” said Lunga.

Asked if he was under pressure to fill the shoes of his father, Gift Lunga Sr, he said it doesn’t even cross his mind.

“That doesn’t pressure me at all. However, I just have to work extra hard, stay disciplined and focus for me to achieve greater things here.”

His father was a striker, who played for Bosso from junior level up to the senior team. He won four championships with Highlanders under Rahman Gumbo and the late Eddie May.

The senior Lunga’s most memorable game was the 1994 BP Cup final in which Highlanders beat long-time rivals Dynamos 3-1 with him scoring.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda said: “Putting on that jersey means you are only not representing yourself, but the whole nation. Playing at Barbourfields has been one of the greatest experiences in my career. Looking at the ground itself, so many great players have been produced there, for example, Peter Ndlovu and Bruce Grobbelaar.”