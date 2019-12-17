Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TWO domestic workers from Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb were allegedly robbed of groceries and money by a pirate taxi crew.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 5AM as Ms Ruth Ruhwaya (49), a maid and Shepard Mathe (40), a gardener employed in the same house were commuting to town from their employer’s home.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the armed robbery yesterday.

“We received an armed robbery case which occurred on Saturday. Four robbers who were armed with a knife robbed two domestic workers, a maid and gardener of their groceries and money all valued US$140 and ZWL$ 3 422,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

“The two victims boarded a pirating Honda Fit taxi driving towards the city centre from Kumalo. The taxi had two passengers seated at the back while another was in front with the driver. While driving to town, the passenger in front produced a knife and told the pair that they had ‘boarded a wrong car’ and they were being robbed. He ordered the two to surrender their belongings.”

She said from Ms Ruhwaya the robbers got away with 6kgs of sugar, 6kgs rice, 6kgs flour, 4 litres cooking oil, soap, and some clothes.

Asst Insp Msebele said the armed robbers also got away with her cellphone, US$60 and ZW$25.

“The gardener was robbed of a black bag which had US$20 and ZW$37, a provisional driver’s licence, Huawei cellphone and two novels,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the robbers forced the pair out of the car and sped off.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public to avoid boarding pirate taxis.

“We continue to urge members of the public to avoid boarding these pirate taxis. So many people are losing their valuables to criminals who purport to be taxi crews. Others have even been raped by some of these outlaws. As such, we strongly appeal to the commuting public to heed our appeal and they should board reputable taxis which are easily traceable in the event of a crime,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said those who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the four-armed robbers should report to their nearest police station.

Asst Insp Msebele said motorists in the central business district should also be on the alert as there are burglars targeting vehicles.

"We have received several reports that there is silver grey Honda Fit crew that is targeting mostly motorists in the city's central business district. After conducting raids, they use their car as a getaway vehicle. So, we want to urge members of the public to be extra cautious and avoid leaving their valuables in cars while we conduct investigations to arrest the culprits," said Asst Insp Msebele.