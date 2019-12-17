Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

Police have named the victims of recent road accidents on the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Highway, the Harare-Chirundu Highway and in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified those who died at the intersection of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road when a haulage truck collided with a pick-up truck as Kezius Karichi (35) and Muchandiudza Mabhande (36) both of Mungate Village in Domboshava, Simbarashe Muyambo (20) of 1357 Section 5 in Kambuzuma, Harare, and Sheila Chitefa (38) of 732 Budiriro 1, Harare.

Those who died on the 276km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway when a Trip Trans bus veered off the road and overturned were Mangami Regina (49) of 1864 Chiedza in Karoi, Rita Karumazondo (46) of 3447 Solani near Epworth in Harare and Paganga Rosemary Matilda (65) of Fife Avenue Flats in Harare.

Those who perished along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road when a Honda CRV collided head-on with an Opel Corsa were Zvonoyo Thulani (51) of ZRP Kwekwe, Ndlovu Sithethiwe (38) of Chikumbuza Farm in Rushinga, Mupasu Cosmas (45) Chikumbuza Farm in Rushinga, Ndlovu Patson (25) of Mazabangana Village in Binga and Thulani Ziga (35) of Waterford, Bulawayo.

“Three bodies are yet to be identified, one of a middle aged female adult is held at Karoi District Hospital Mortuary, the other of a male adult at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary, while another of a male adult is held at United Bulawayo Hospitals,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the bodies.”

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to always be cautious and observant when driving to avoid unnecessary loss of life.