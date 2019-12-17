Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF provinces are set to hit the ground running after the party’s just-ended 18th Annual National People’s Conference resolutions that are expected to drive productivity and the country’s economic turnaround strategy, as the party remains focused on dealing with bread and butter issues .

The conference, officiated by the party’s First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa, also left a lasting impression on delegates who attended as they were motivated to work hard towards achieving Vision 2030.

Speaking in separate interviews, the party’s provincial chairpersons hailed this year’s indaba and described it as a success story as it was the first party conference to focus mainly on economic recovery.

Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe said the province was in high spirits after the conference and determined to work hard towards achieving Vision 2030.

“The people are very happy about the conference. They feel rejuvenated. They feel encouraged by His Excellency’s speech and most importantly the work the Government is doing.

“The efforts of the Government and the work done so far were clearly articulated by the three ministers who made presentations. People are more confident now given the progress that has been made so far, indeed Vision 2030 is a reality,” he said.

“Otherwise as the provincial leadership we continue to educate our people at grassroots level about party ideology.”

Mashonaland West provincial chairman, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said everyone in the province is ready to work after the extensive deliberations at the conference.

“The conference went very well and we are going to hold feedback meetings after the holidays. The Thematic Committees came up with good resolutions that we think the party and Government will implement for the betterment of this country.

“We are going to push for agricultural production so that we improve the country’s economy, otherwise everyone is ready to work in line with President Mnangagwa’s call,” said Cde Ziyambi.

Midlands provincial chairman Cde Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube said as a result of the conference the province was revitalised towards increasing productivity in all areas as underpinned by President Mnangagwa.

“As the Midlands Province our major takeaway was the need to increase productivity by ensuring that beneficiaries of the Land Reform program fully utilise their land and by empowering our youths, particularly in mining and other income generating ventures “We were invigorated to work hard for our Party and our 2023 Presidential Candidate. Vision 2030 can only be achieved by the concerted efforts of all Zimbabweans. We should also exhibit a high level of unity,” said Cde Mackenzie-Ncube.

The party’s Masvingo Provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said the province is going to embark on programmes that ensure the economic resolutions that came from the conference are made a reality as the province was in an upbeat mood. “There is high morale in the province after the conference because this was the first time we had a conference centred on economic recovery and achieving Vision 2030 so the delegates from the province that attended the conference are very happy. We are going to do massive decentralisation so that the people on the grassroots participate in economic programs that will revive the local economy because at the conference the party gave provinces power to revive their economies.

“We are working on the blueprints to guide us through this process because we have an abundance of resources in Masvingo. We have gold, lithium, diamonds and when it comes to agriculture we have the largest number of dams and the biggest dam in the country in Tokwe Mukosi so we will initiate irrigation schemes to ensure we utilise the water we have so that we contribute even more to the country’s GDP. In tourism we have Great Zimbabwe and Gonarezhou National Park so we will work towards the economic recovery of the province and the country,” said Cde Chadzamira.

Minister of State for Matabeleland North province Cde Richard Moyo said the conference motivated the province to work hard in finishing the current projects that include road infrastructure and building houses for flood victims.

Cde Moyo added that a land audit would soon be carried out to weed out non-productive farmers.

“We are working on houses for flood victims in Tsholotsho. Of the 319 houses we are targeting to build 250 are finished and the rest are at window level. After the holiday we are meeting with the Rural District Councillors to hear the progress they are making and how they are using the devolution funds that were released because President Mnangagwa told us to work hard and everyone in the province is jumping. His Excellency in his speech said we should work so that is what we are doing,” said Cde Moyo

“We are going to carry out a land audit to get rid of non-productive farmers because we are on sanctions because of that land then other people do not want to work they just want to sit on land and we will not have that.”