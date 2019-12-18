Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ELEVEN people were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital on Sunday evening after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a kombi in Bulawayo’s Pelandaba suburb.

Acting Bulawayo chief fire officer, Mr Linos Phiri, confirmed the accident which occurred along Hyde Park Road near Sizane High School turn-off at about 7PM.

He said the passengers who sustained minor injuries, were rushed to hospital where they were treated and discharged.

“We attended an accident which occurred near the Sizane High School turn off. The accident involved a kombi with passengers travelling towards Pumula and a truck laden with sand which was travelling from Pelandaba suburb towards the main road. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the kombi which then landed on its side,” he said. Mr Phiri said 11 passengers in the kombi sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where they treated and discharged.

He could, however, not say how many people were in the kombi.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said police were investigating circumstances leading to the accident.