Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

All is set for the third edition of the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards (SKYMAs) with organisers saying over 50 000 votes had been cast.

The awards will be held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo on Friday from 7PM with the city’s artistes set to be honoured.

Leading the SKYMAs pack of nominees this year are Msiz’Kay, Knowledge Nkiwane and Asaph with three nominations each. They are closely followed by female artistes; Lee McHoney, Lorraine Stot, Mai Mwamuka and Berita Khumalo who are up against each other in the Female artiste category, with two nominations each.

Afro-Soul band Ngoma Ingoma have also shown they mean business through their song Amalobolo which earned them a nomination in the Song of the Year and Afro Soul categories. Other nominated artistes are Tebza, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Kukhanya Kweze, Zinja Ziyaluma and Intombi Yabelungu among many others.

Skyz Metro FM station manager, Godwin Phiri, said it is all systems go.

“Everything is set for the ceremony as we prepare to honour our artistes in Bulawayo for their outstanding work. We’re now just doing the final touchups, but it’s all systems go for one of the best awards in the country,” said Phiri.

He said they were now finalising the line-up of performers. Last year, the city’s most talented artistes including Zinja Ziyamluma, Sandra Ndebele, Clement Magwaza, Cal_Vin, Asaph, Guluva 7, Iyasa, Indosakusa and Novuyo Seagirl took turns to entertain guests.

“We’re now finalising with artistes from around the city and we’re also going to bring a surprise act,” he said.

The hosts of the night are also yet to be unveiled. Last year, the show was hosted by the station’s presenters TKP and Babongile Sikhonjwa while Donna N and B-Kay welcomed guests on the red carpet.

Two years in a row since the inception of the awards, Zinja Ziyamluma was the biggest winner as he walked away with two awards, Best Male and Best Maskhandi for his track Ebunandini. Novuyo Seagirl also led the winners’ pack as she bagged the Best Female and Best House awards for her track with Lance Hebron, AEIOU. It remains to be seen who will lead the winners’ pack this year. – @mthabisi_mthire