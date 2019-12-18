Luanda — At the sound of the songs “Crucifixo” and “Renuncia Impossivel”, troubadour José Kafala was buried today, Tuesday, in Luanda, in Benfica Cemetery, in the presence of several Angolan music personalities.

José Campos Kafala, the last of the troubadours of the Duo “Irmãos Kafala”, died last Friday, of illness, was buried in the presence of distinguished figures of national music, highlighting Euclides da Lomba, Santocas, Carlos Baptista, Tedyy Nsingui , Zeca Moreno and Carlos Lopes.

In the message of condolence of the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, read in the act by a family member, the contribution of this pioneer of the troubsongs was highlighted, mainly noted for the songs and poetic compositions.