Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African house duo, Black Motion, will no longer be coming to Bulawayo for their scheduled show this week after the local promoter dealt with a wrong booking agent.

The house duo was supposed to perform at Cosmopolitan Night Club this Friday as part of festive events lined up by the night spot.

According to show promoter, Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events, they only learnt later that the agent, Bee Cee, they were dealing with was no longer handling business for Black Motion.

“At first, after we had booked the artistes and done all payments, Bee Cee (booking agent) started saying Black Motion will not be coming because of xenophobia. We then queried this as there was no such incident in Bulawayo or Zimbabwe.

“We even suggested to talk to Black Motion to sort out the matter. This happened before DJ Fresh’s show last month. I said if there was an incident at Fresh’s show then we’d see after that. DJ Fresh’s show went on smoothly,” said Mdlongwa.

After DJ Fresh’s show, Mdlongwa said, Bee Cee assured him that all was well and he started advertising the show.

“A week before DJ Zinhle’s show, Bee Cee started saying Black Motion didn’t want to come.”

Mdlongwa said after sensing that the booking agent was not telling the truth, he asked his brother who is in South Africa to contact the artistes.

He said it was only then that he learnt that Bee Cee was no longer handling Black Motion’s bookings.

Mdlongwa said they were now in the process of getting a refund from Bee Cee.

“All the that money we had invested has gone down the drain. We’ve since sent a letter of demand to Bee Cee’s Green Plant4 life Company,” said Mdlongwa.

Black Motion was last in the city two years ago at the same venue and the show was organised by 3D Events through Bee Cee’s booking agency.