Harare businessman Mr Macdonald Makamba Chapfika (56) died suddenly on Monday while on his way from a meeting with Government officials at Munhumutapa Building.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

He could not divulge any other information concerning the matter.

Mr Chapfika’s son, Alex, told the police that his father was hypertensive.

According to a leaked memorandum from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Mr John Kayira, a Tanzanian national aged 51 years, who was a friend to Mr Chapfika, informed police about the circumstances of his death.

“This memorandum serves to place on record circumstances and initial investigations carried out on the above subject matter.

“On 16 December 2019 at around 1500hrs, Mr Kayira, who is a friend to the now deceased, received a phone call from the now deceased, informing him of a business meeting with Government officials at Munhumutapa Building,” reads part of the memo.

Mr Kayira went to Chop Chop Restaurant along Fife Avenue Harare where he met Mr Chapfika. At around 1530hrs, they drove to Munhumutapa Building using Mr Kayira’s vehicle, a Mercedes Benz Blue TEC C220 white in colour, registration number AES 6901.”

“Upon arrival at Munhumutapa Building, they were directed to the boardroom where there were other participants of the meeting,” reads the memo

“At around 1630hrs, the now deceased made his presentation to the Government officials, who included some ministers and Ministry of Finance officials.

“His presentation lasted for about 15 minutes and was based on the procurement of maize from outside the country for the Government.”

After making his presentation, Mr Chapfika left the boardroom with Mr Kayira and as they approached the main entrance, Mr Chapfika started feeling dizzy and had difficulties with his vision.

He asked Mr Kayira to collect the vehicle where it was parked and pick him at the main entrance.

“Mr Kayira rushed to fetch the vehicle and when he came back, he saw the now deceased lying on the ground facing upwards.

“There were some security details who were attending to him pouring water on his body in an effort to resuscitate him before a report was made at ZRP Harare Central.” The Herald