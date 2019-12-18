Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

HEADS are set to roll at army side Black Rhinos annual meeting which will also coincide with elections for the leadership of the Premiership on Saturday at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare.

The army’s flagship football club have been in the news for all the wrong reasons after some players allegedly threw away a match against then relegation-threatened Herentals.

Rhinos fell 0-3 to the Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva’s men, raising strong suspicion the match could have been fixed.

It then emerged team manager Gift Kamuriwo had been bribed to influence certain players to deliberately underperform and give the students a favourable result.

Kamuriwo admitted before army investigators to have reiceved some money to help throw away the match and the matter is still pending at the PSL Disciplinary Committee.

Kamuriwo even surrendered the US$300 he claimed to have remained with, after using some of the money, to investigators.

The money is being used as exhibit in the case.

Though the former Warriors midfielder, who has since been sacked by the army’s flagship team, refused to implicate some executive committee members and players, it is strongly believed he worked with others in the scheme.

Black Rhinos finished a disappointing 10th on the table while Herentals survived the chop on the final day of the championship race.

Former manager of the club, Marko Ncube, who was with the team when they returned to the top-flight four years ago, is fighting for the secretary-general’s post.

Incumbent Wellington Mabhiginye and Edward Mutukwa are the other candidates for the same position.

But Ncube, who currently sponsors lower division sides Hunters in Kwekwe and Xamu Stars in his rural home of Silobela, has emerged as the front-runner to land the post.

He is currently in Malaysia where he has just completed his proposal defence for his PhD.

Melusi Shumba, Zvishavane-based Coleen Nyoni and Stephen Nhengure will battle it out for the deputy chairmanship position while Modric Muzvidziwa, who has been impressive in his position, may as well retain the treasurer’s position.

Kotso Malumeja, just like Muzvidziwa, has been outstanding as the organising secretary and could stretch his time in charge.

The likes of outspoken supporter Luckson Muradzikwa, James Makamure, Blessing Mwanda, John Mavhurere and Givious Mangisi, among others, are battling for the four committee members’ posts.

Mabhiginye yesterday confirmed the AGM and the elections.

“We are going to have our annual meeting this Saturday where we will have several items on the agenda,” he said.

“We will start by reviewing our 2019 season, as well as the budget which we used. We will also have a budget proposal for 2020 season as well.”