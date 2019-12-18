Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

HIP-HOP artiste Tariq Bravo (real name Brian Ndlovu) is excited about his first Skyz Metro FM Awards nomination saying it shows he is doing something right.

The 27-year-old artiste from Bulawayo was nominated in the Best Hip Hop Song category for his song Rap Yasekasi off his debut album titled iBhubesi. He is up against Asaph, Smokey Joint, Kloud9Kats and Rockie Doub.

“Being nominated for me is a win as it means a lot. I don’t mind if I don’t win as the nomination has just proved that I’m doing something right and people are recognising my work,” said Tariq Bravo.

In August, the artiste launched his debut album after embarking on a solo career after a group he was part of, Tariqs, disintegrated in 2015. After going solo three years ago, he worked with several South African and local producers including Msiz’kay who produced his album.

He said the feedback he has been getting for his album has been quite encouraging as the album is doing well.

“I’ve been getting positive feedback so far with people saying that it’s one of the best albums on the hip hop scene this year. Getting a nomination somehow confirms it and shows all my hard work of all these years, is finally paying off,” said Tariq Bravo.

He said his focus now is on promoting his album and conducting shows around the city.

“At the moment, I’m focused on promoting my album and brand, nothing else. So far, I’ve performed in Nkulumane, Cowdray Park and City Hall as I want people out there to hear my music,” said Tariq Bravo. – @waynecas