Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

TWO children from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb who were admitted to United Bulawayo Hospitals’ Intensive Care Unit after they were stabbed by their father, a policeman, have been discharged.

Daniel Arutura (42) stationed at Southern Region Transtech who was on separation with his wife, Ms Fungai Miringani (35) allegedly stabbed the two boys aged six and 10 years on November 24 this year. He allegedly stabbed each of the boys on the chest and waist several times.

When The Chronicle visited the Arutura family yesterday, Ms Miringani said her children were out of danger.

“This is a very sensitive issue, I really don’t want to talk about it again as it will be like re-opening healing wounds. My children are still traumatised after what their father did to them, their wounds are healing and we have suggested that they should go for counselling,” she [email protected]