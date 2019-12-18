Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African songstress Nokwazi is set to headline renowned radio DJ Kudzi Marudza’s 60th birthday bash at Queens Sports Club on Friday.

The birthday which will be celebrated through a show which has been dubbed the “Battle of the Station Masters (BOSM)” will see seasoned radio disc jockeys, Emity Smooth of Power FM, Lionel Mnkandla of Radio Zimbabwe, Sakhelene Nxumalo of Khulumani FM, Judgement Yard of ZiFM and Witness Matema of Classic 263 come together to celebrate one of their own.

While celebrating, the DJs will entertain patrons by proving their worth on the decks outside their radio studios.

The show is expected to kick off at 11AM with a battle of nightclub DJs. The winner will be incorporated into the evening event where they will battle it out with the radio heavyweights.

With DJ Zinhle already having ushered the city’s revellers into the festive season last week, all eyes will be on Nokwazi, the Inde hit-maker who is riding high with the Amapiano Vula Vala track by DJ Kabza De Small in which she provides vocals.

Event organisers, Big Scale Entertainment through their media liaison, Langton Msonda said all is set for the bash which they are planning to host annually.

“Everything is in place for our debut BOSM event. We’re planning on holding the show annually as we want the radio DJs to have a face to face relationship with their listeners.

“In most cases, few people know in person, the DJs who they admire on the sets and this is a way to get them to interact,” said Msonda.

He said Marudza, popularly known as “Mr Cool”, will also be celebrating 36 years of broadcasting.

“Other than his 60th birthday, Mr Cool will be celebrating 36 years since the day he first went on air at ZBC. A carnival atmosphere is expected as the A-list arts practitioners are set to grace the event and celebrate the gift of life,” Msonda said.

Last year, the veteran radio personality got a pleasant surprise from Capitalk FM when he was conferred with an honorary award in recognition of his contribution to the broadcasting industry. – @mthabisi_mthire.