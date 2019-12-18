Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Higher Life Foundation (HLF) has launched a crowd funding “support our hospitals” initiative to capacitate public health institutions with requisite materials so that they effectively deliver on their mandate.

In a statement yesterday, HLF appealed to Zimbabweans to join hands in efforts to equip the nation’s public health sector that is facing challenges.

“We are one nation, let’s stand together to save lives. What is a nation without a good healthcare system? Let’s come together and makes it possible for lives to be saved. Let’s come together and create a healthier Zimbabwe,” reads part of its statement.

It listed some of the requirements that must be secured such as “gloves, patella hammers, smartphones, stethoscopes and ambulances, BP machines, sterilisation equipment, related drugs, cannula, power, water, waste removal and bloody supply.”

HLF released an EcoCash biller code number 78390 which members of the public can use to make their donations.

The foundation is already actively involved in the addressing problems affecting the country’s health sector which is severely affected by sanctions, among other economic challenges.

Last month, it extended ZWL$100 million Training Fellowship to Junior and Senior Resident Medical Officers, Registrars and Consultants employed at public health institutions.

The training fellowship will see public sector healthcare employees getting ZW$7 500 monthly allowances for the duration of their programme which ranges from six months to 12 months.

HLF’s contribution has partially addressed the impasse between Government and striking doctors resulting in some of them returning to work.

The foundation would assist doctors in completing rotations within public health institutions while providing the much needed health services to the citizens of Zimbabwe.

Other perks include provision of smartphones as tools of trade, a Vaya carpool voucher to access the hospital with a maximum of three trips per day and access to $10 million for stethoscopes, patella hammers, other diagnostic aids, uniforms and Wi-Fi at major teaching hospitals across the country.

In an interview on HLF Support our Hospitals Initiative, Mpilo Central Hospital’s clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said it was a modest idea that could transform public hospitals.

“It brings members of the public to ownership of their hospitals if they are involved in equipping them. So, it becomes a good thing because they would feel that they actually own the hospital which is their hospital, a public hospital,” said Dr Ngwenya.

“We support those programmes that are working in conjunction with Government because at the end of the day they want to help the Government. Any help would be welcome from anyone. We are welcome to donations especially for our institutions.”

HLF is a philanthropic organisation founded by Econet Wireless chairman and founder Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi.

It is part of the Masiyiwa’s major interventions to national challenges.

After devastating effects of Cyclone Idai in March, Econet released a biller code calling Zimbabweans to assist victims and raised ZW$479 287 within a month.— @nqotshili