Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo is going all out to recruit coaches based in Bulawayo as members.

Zisca Bulawayo secretary-general Morris Mukwiti said they’re targeting membership of 500 coaches in the province.

He said there are a lot of aspiring coaches that want to join and they will organise Zifa courses so coaches are abreast with changing trends of football in the modern world.

“It is not only a matter of getting a certificate, but you also need to get the practical know-how to evolve and develop soccer at the grassroots level. We need to have targets like qualifying for the World Cup and going beyond the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations. It is our desire as coaches to grace such events,” Mukwiti said.

The membership drive comes after Zisca Bulawayo voted in a substantive executive led by Bongani Mafu as chairman, Philani Mabhena (vice-chairman), Mukwiti (secretary), Kudzayi Mhandire (treasurer), Joseph Nkomazana (committee member) and Khona Tshabangu (committee member).