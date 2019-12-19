The Image shared by POTRAZ also shows a graph with fibre subscriptions on the rise

Earlier this year ZOL and TelOne both increased the pricing for their internet packages and it seems this might have been enough for 661 subscribers to decide against sticking with their fibre connections.

The decline is attributable to the general increase in tariffs for fixed data packages hence a number of households discontinued their monthly fibre subscriptions POTRAZ Report

It will be interesting to see if this negative trend continues in the 4th quarter since both TelOne and ZOL, the major players in the residential space further increased pricing for fibre internet for both businesses and residential users.