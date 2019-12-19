Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

It is all systems go for Zimdancehall musician, Jah Signal’s debut show at Phoenix Pub and Shisanyama in Gwanda on Saturday.

The show which is part of the mining town’s festive season celebrations is being hosted by X Studios music stable and will feature an array of artistes – Master Zhoe, DJ Drumz, DJ Dagger, Bry, Khoi Khoi, Skollar, Jay D, Young Victor and Cutie G.

X Studios manager Believe “Boss” Moyo said: “We’re ready to host Jah Signal, the Stonyeni hit-maker and we’re expecting a full house. To spice up the show, we’re going to have a surprise act so we’re calling on the people of Gwanda to come in their numbers as we want them to celebrate the festive season in style.”

Moyo added that other than getting revellers into the festive season mood, the show was also being held to give the X Studios artistes an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Before the energetic Jah Signal takes to the stage, a roadshow will be held earlier in the day to give Gwanda residents, especially those who will not be able to attend the evening event, a chance to see and mingle with him.

“We’re going to hold a road show in Gwanda town, Colleen Bawn, West Nicholson and even go as far as Mbalabala to afford people a rare opportunity to see Jah Signal live,” Moyo said. – @mthabisi_mthire