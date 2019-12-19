Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing one tonne of gold ore from Happy Valley 117 Mine.

Ntandoyenkosi Tshuma (43) was with five other accused persons who are still at large when they allegedly connived to steal from the mine which is being represented by Mr Thulani Makhwelo (43) of Hope Fountain.

Tshuma was not asked to plead to theft of gold ore when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu, on Monday.

He was remanded to December 24 on $500 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on Thursday last week at around 10PM, Tshuma and his accomplices pounced on Happy Valley 117 Mine.

“The accused persons started throwing stones at mine workers who were guarding the gold ore forcing them to run away. The accused persons then loaded the gold ore into a Mazda B2200 truck,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The mine workers phoned Mr Makhwelo and informed him about the [email protected]