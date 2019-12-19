Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Athletics Board (Bab) has begun preparations for its 2020 season opener, the Cross-Country Championships to be held at Mpopoma Park.

The championship is the first event on the Bab calendar and will take place in the second week of January.

Runners will compete in different races, which include 2.5km for cadet boys and girls, 8km (junior men and women) and 10km for senior men and women.

Bab chairperson Manuel Mpofu said: “We have already started preparing for our season opener.

“We are inviting all clubs and schools from around Bulawayo to come and be part of the first event of the year. With the schools’ athletics season ahead, we believe this event will also provide a platform for athletes to prepare for schools’ competitions.

‘‘We had a very successful season last year and for this season we are hoping to set up performance-based provincial teams that will meet regularly for training under the supervision of experienced coaches.”

He said a number of programmes aimed at developing athletics in the city have been lined up for the 2020 season and they are looking forward to securing partners for different competitions.

The association has managed to retain some of its major annual events such as the PPC Matopos 33 Miler and the Nkulumane Half Marathon. – @innocentskizoe