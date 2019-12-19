Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

William Mazviro was re-elected chairperson of the Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) at the elective annual general meeting at the weekend.

Mazviro, whose executive committee will serve for four years, will be deputised by Tawanda Makombe and Ntombizodwa Maseko.

Munyaradzi Chigudu is the new secretary-general, with Philani Khumalo taking up the treasurer’s post.

Nomusa Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Alex Mukoka will serve as committee members.

“We are delighted to have been given this task to take the association forward. The whole objective is to continue building where we have been growing. We are hoping to get a sponsor for our league and beach volleyball series,” said Mazviro.

“This year’s beach volleyball series was a great success and if we can have the corporate world chipping in, then the competition will grow bigger. The same goes for our league. We have an extraordinary congress on January 11 to amend the BVA constitution and align it with the new Zimbabwe Volleyball Association constitution.”

BVA will also honour players and officials that excelled in 2019 at a banquet to be held next month. – @innocentskizoe