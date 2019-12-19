Mthabisi Mthire/Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporters

BULAWAYO Large City Hall arena and car park will be the place to be tonight as Econet Wireless will be hosting a Thank You 2019 concert for its customers from 5PM while the Skyz Metro FM Awards ceremony will be held from 7PM.

The clash of the events saw the two event organisers having to meet yesterday and agree on the hours to hold the events. It was agreed that the Thank You concert will run from 5PM to 7PM and break for the awards ceremony. After the awards ceremony, the Thank You concert will continue and serve as an after-party for the awards.

The free entry Thank You concert will see Jiti maestro Baba Harare perform alongside Novuyo Seagirl, Clement Magwaza, Cal_Vin, DJ Prince, Super Geeks, Band Fusion and Skaiva. Madlela Skhobokhobo who will be getting married today is also set to perform raising eyebrows among many who felt he will not give quality time to his wife as his focus will be on the show.

Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said all is set for the third edition of the awards.

“We’re ready to host the awards although there were complications of the venue bookings at the last minute. We, however, thank Econet Zimbabwe who managed to reach a mutual understanding in terms of the hour slots of holding the events,” said Phiri.

He added that an array of artistes that include Asaph, Gaz’elimnyama, and Harvest Super Choir are part of the massive lineup with other acts set to be surprises. The ceremony, Phiri said will be hosted by the station’s presenters Khekhe, Khaya and Donna. On the red carpet, event attendees will be welcomed by Bkay and Manurse.

In a statement Econet Zimbabwe said they were holding the free show to thank their customers for supporting them throughout this trying year.

“It’s the season to give, be merry, be grateful and thankful. Thank You 2019 is for our customers, thanking them for their loyalty and support as well as making us the leading network in the country.

“There are a lot of things we are thankful for and as Econet Wireless, we’d like to thank you for enjoying all our service offerings, for not giving up on us, for being the invisible step that kept us going and making us who we are.” – @mthabisi_mthire/ – @waynecas