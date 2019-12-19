Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LEADING international airline, Emirates, says it has transported more than 2 000 tonnes of export cargo from Zimbabwe to Dubai, United Arab Emirates between 2018 and this year.

The airline, which operates daily flights from Harare to Dubai, said the latest figures from its SkyCargo division show an increase in export cargo figures from 1 200 tonnes it moved on the route during the 2017-18 period.

“Latest figures show the airline’s SkyCargo division transported 2 009 tonnes of out-bound cargo from Zimbabwe, including seasonal fruits and vegetables,” it said in a statement.

Emirates SkyCargo manager, Mr Emmanuel Museniwa, was quoted saying they were delighted that business in Zimbabwe had chosen Emirates SkyCargo as its partner in moving freight.

“Carrying more than 2 000 tonnes of export cargo is an important milestone for us in Zimbabwe, and we are delighted that business in Zimbabwe has chosen Emirates SkyCargo as its partner to transport that important freight, benefitting from our ‘Emirates Fresh’ specialised solutions for transporting temperature-sensitive, perishable goods such as vegetables, fruit and flowers,” he said.

In the same period under review, Emirates also recorded an increase in imports, carrying 2 482 tonnes of general goods including pharmaceuticals.

Last year, Emirates flew 155 023 passengers on the Harare-Lusaka-Dubai route. Dubai was the top destination for travellers from Harare followed by London, Beijing, New York and Washington D.C.

Top destinations for in-bound travellers to Harare were Dubai, London, Beijing, Birmingham and New York. “Almost eight years ago, we brought our service to Harare contributing to Zimbabwe’s economy through tourist arrivals, foreign exchange earnings, employment generation, horticultural exports and business and investment connections, and we still remain committed to Zimbabwe,” said Emirates country manager, Mr Nasser Bahlooq. — @okazunga.