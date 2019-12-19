Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly beating up another with an iron bar several times all over the body before damaging his two cellphones worth $1 600.

Kudakwashe Hodzi (19) of Harrisvale suburb was in the company of an unidentified accomplice when they allegedly hit Mr Wilfred Chimhamhiwa (37) of the same suburb several times before damaging his black Itel and Stylo S50 Jade cellphones.

Hodzi was not asked to plead to assault and malicious damage to property charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

He was remanded to tomorrow on $200 bail.

The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on Sunday last week at around 4AM, Mr Chimhamhiwa was walking along Mangwana road in Harrisvale suburb when he was approached by Hodzi and his accomplice who asked him why he was walking alone at night.

“The accused person was holding a metal bar which he used to assault the complainant once on left leg, once on the right left once on the arm and thrice on the forehead before handcuffing him,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“The complainant sustained two deep cuts on the forehead. He was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical treatment.”

Mr Chimhamhiwa’s cellphones got damaged as a result of the assault.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Hodzi's arrest.