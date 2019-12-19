Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A PASTOR who drives a pirate taxi in Bulawayo allegedly ganged up with five accomplices who masqueraded as cops and robbed his two clients of cellphones, a bag containing money and a passport at gunpoint.

The taximan, Benson Mashava (25) of Njube suburb was used as a bait to lure the two victims into his car by Mbuso Dube (35) of Iminyela suburb, Tinashe Masamba (24) of Old Pumula and three other accomplices who are still at large.

Soon after the robbery, Mashava went to the police station and made a false report of car theft.

It was stated in court papers that on November 28 shortly after 12 midday, Mr Genius Zondo (26) and Mr Simon Mlambo (52), disembarked from a Victoria Falls train upon railway station in Bulawayo. They were received by Mashava with whom they had made prior transport arrangements.

More to follow….