Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

A CHILDREN’S clothing business, Kids Mart, has opened a branch in Bulawayo, which is the first in the country.

The business is wholly owned by Grace for Return, a local small-scale company in the city. It sources most of its products from South Africa, covering a range of products to do with children including toys and jewellery.

The new business has already created permanent jobs for 10 local youths and is planning on increasing its workforce in the coming months.

Kids Mart marketing officer, Mr Nigel Bhebhe, said they opened the shop after seeing a big gap in children’s clothing in the city.

“Most clothing shops in the city are not 100 percent children-oriented. Thus, we saw it fit to bring a first of its kind one stop shop for kids wear.

“We have a variety of children’s clothing as the brand name speaks for itself that our whole focus is offering affordable and quality kids wear,” said Mr Bhebhe.

He could not disclose how much has been invested in the business but said the local market was ripe for their offer.

“We have finally opened and with perfect timing, thus parents can keep their kids happy this festive season. The prices are cheap and we are also planning on introducing festive season specials in order to accommodate the needs of our market,” said Mr Bhebhe. — @mthabisi_mthire.