PROVINCIAL Affairs Ministers have hailed the decision by President Mnangagwa to rotate the holding of the main programmes to commemorate national holidays like Independence Day and others across the country.

Previously, the main ceremony would be held in the capital in Harare while provincial ministers would read the President’s speech in their respective areas.

Speaking at the recent 18th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, President Mnangagwa said in the spirit of devolution, the main programmes will now be held outside the capital.

“During the liberation struggle, unity gave us the strength to achieve our national Independence and freedom. I exhort this conference and the party as a whole to draw from that rich heritage as we implement policies and programmes which are necessary to improve the plight of our people.

“In all that we do and the various plans that we make, let us be mindful that Zimbabwe is a diverse, but unitary state. From Zambezi to Limpopo; from Plumtree to Mutare, we are one,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Going forward and inspired by the principle of devolution, we shall be holding national events, such as the main national Independence Day commemorations at various parts of the country, and not just at the capital.”

The President said the Government is also committed to entrenching the country’s liberation war heritage, national identity and pride.

“The renaming of our roads and buildings throughout the country must be seen in that context. We are a proud people with a rich history which we honour and celebrate. We make no apologies for this.”

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube said:

“Once the decision is implemented, it will be very exciting because the people will feel closer to the celebrations and have an interest in the events of national importance.”

Her Matabeleland North counterpart Cde Richard Moyo said the rotation of venues to celebrate the main programme of national holidays would further entrench the appreciation and understanding of national values.

“What is important is that the people in the provinces can now take part in the main celebrations that they have been watching on the television over the years. In the provinces, the numbers we have attracted in recent years do not match those that gather at the National Sports Stadium but when the main programme is rotated, more people will come for national events and be in touch with things that matter in their country like history and heritage,” said Cde Moyo.

He said the decision was timely in that it comes after the establishment of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

“The war was fought in various parts of the country and while it will be taught at the Chitepo School of Ideology, it will help especially the young to appreciate that history when the main programme is held on a rotational basis,” he said.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube said the decision by the President was a welcome development. “He is our commander and what he said we will accept and implement,” he said.

Political analyst Mr Richard Mahomva said the decision by President Mnangagwa solidifies the sense of national belonging.

“I think first and foremost, we should understand that we are coming from a history of commemorative nationalism because the essence of Independence Day, Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day are holidays that have got an emotive grounding to our past and to our being and Zimbabweans.

“Therefore, the idea to have a rotational commemorative calendar is important in the sense that it solidifies the essence of national belonging but most importantly the fact that this was said in a Zanu-PF national people’s conference reaffirms that Zanu-PF is a political party whose values are entrenched in the discourse of nationalism and the idea of inclusivity,” said Mr Mahomva.

“Most importantly, it signals the astute nationalist character of President Mnangagwa under the Second Republic principles of power.”