NESTLE Zimbabwe said on Wednesday it has appointed Eunice Ganyawu-Magwali as its new managing director, becoming the firm’s first ever female boss in 60 years of operation in the country.

Ganyawu-Magwali takes over from Ben Ndiyaye who was re-assigned and is now working at the global food and beverage company’s headquarters in Switzerland. She will also be in charge of Nestlé’s operations in Zambia and Malawi. The appointment is effective December 3, 2019.

“This appointment reaffirms Nestlé’s commitment to gender parity in the workplace. Nestlé is committed to ensuring that the proportion of women in senior executive positions globally will increase to 30 percent by 2022,” Nestlé Zimbabwe said.

“Eunice’s appointment is not only a clear demonstration of Nestlé’s leadership towards this agenda but also to the development of local talent in all areas of our operations.”

The company said the new managing director’s “vast experience in the dairy, beverage and cereals industry, her passion and results driven approach, will be invaluable in driving the business forward in Zimbabwe.”

Nestlé has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1959. In the past eight years, the company invested over US$30 million in its operations in Zimbabwe, and recently announced plans to train and employ up to 10 000 women, in four years, who will be involved in the marketing of its products.

Late last year, the company launched a US$1,2 million coffee production project where smallholder farmers are producing coffee for its Nespresso brand. — New Ziana.