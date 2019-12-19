Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League Southern Region Division One scored a first by becoming the first out of four affiliates to hold an awards ceremony to honour its outstanding players and teams.

The ceremony was held at White City Stadium on Tuesday and young Thelma Dliwayo from Sobukhazi High School was named player of the year, with Melody Mpofu of Khami Prisons taking the coach of the year gong after guiding the prison warders to the winners’ podium and promotion to the national Ranl league in 2020.

Elson Makono was adjudged the most consistent umpire out of the 14 umpires in the Southern Region League.

The trio walked away with certificates and $1 000 each, courtesy of the league’s sponsors Glow Petroleum.

Other umpires were presented with certificates of appreciation.

Regional champions Khami Queens received $3 000, two trophies, one donated by the national league and the other by avid netball fan Sibonginkosi Dube.

Second-placed ZRP Bulawayo got $2 000, silver medals and a trophy, while the Sobukhazi High team received $1 000, bronze medals and a floating trophy.

Meanwhile, Sports and Recreation Commission Bulawayo coordinator Sam Dzvimbu has called on Ranl to consider changing its ‘amateur’ tag due to professionalism that the league exhibited.

“Some of us continue to be disturbed by the name of your league Rainbow Amateur Netball League because surely if you can organise such awards and the sponsor pours in $11 million in sponsorship for next year, you can’t be amateurs. There might be need to look for another name because this is beyond amateurism. We are also happy with the progress you have made to rationalise and regularise yourselves and hope sooner rather than later the sticking issues will be done and dusted,” said Dzvimbu.