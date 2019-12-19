Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWELVE National Sport Associations (NSAs) are still completely non-compliant with the Sports and Recreation Commission Act, while an impressive 28 are now fully compliant and 24 others partially.

This emerged at the country’s supreme sports body’s last quarterly meeting held with the NSAs in Harare last weekend.

The non-compliant NSAs are the Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association, National BMX, Professional Golfers Association of Zimbabwe, Special Olympics Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Snow Sport Association, Zimbabwe International Taekwendo Association, Association of International Taekwendo in Zimbabwe, Weightlifting Federation in Zimbabwe, Sailing Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Chess Federation, Boxing Federation, Cycling Zimbabwe and Air Sports Federation of Zimbabwe.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) met with the National Sport Associations leadership 14 December 2019. It was reported that 28 National Sport Associations were fully compliant with the requirements of the SRC Act, while 24 were partially compliant and 12 were totally non-compliant,” said SRC communications manager Tirivashe Nheweyembwa.

“This is a marked improvement as previously less than 15 National Sport Associations would have been fully compliant and this can be attributable to continuous engagement with the leadership of the National Sport Associations on the importance of sound administration, management and good tenets of corporate governance in sport. As regards those NSAs which were partially compliant, the SRC director-general urged them to regularise the outstanding issues with the SRC. The SRC was to engage those NSAs which are non-compliant and come up with a way forward.”

The meeting was also informed that the associations’ 10-year development plans were still ongoing, although director-general Prince Mupazviriho implored the national associations to submit their own 10-year plans.

He said this was linked to the formulation of the National Sport and Recreation Strategy, particularly the tier system for funding of the National Sport Associations.