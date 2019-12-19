Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board (MASB) has named its squad for the National Senior Championships to be held in Bulawayo from January 8-12, 2020.

The five-day national championships will also be used to select swimmers that will represent the country in various regional and international competitions.

Team Matabeleland consists of the boys’ and girls’ Under-12, 14, 16 and Under-18 age groups that will come up against their counterparts from Mashonaland Country District, Mashonaland, Manicaland and Masvingo.

Some of Matabeleland’s top swimmers named in the squad are Denilson Cyprianos, Liam O Hara, Chantel Querl, Rianna Rollo, Sibusiso Sibanda and Cory Werrett.

Matabeleland finished second behind Mashonaland in this year’s gala and would be hoping for an improved performance to cut Mashonaland’s dominance.

Mashonaland accumulated 3 015.5 points, while Matabeleland got 2 028.5 in the championships and the hosts will be hoping to put up a stronger display.

Matabeleland squad

Under-12

Girls: Luba Malinga, Shayna Middleton, Mbali Sibanda, Savanna Smith, Shumurai Zvenyika.

Boys: Nathan Chibva, Liam Chicksen, Daniel Conolly, Patrick Duff, Nsiki Sibanda, Josh Siwela, Teak Watson

Under-14

Girls: Olivia Accorsi, Jade Chicksen, Zoe Gangira, Nozi Moyo, Pamela Ncube, Onye Onovo, Chante Querl, Desiree Soganile

Boys: Kayden Bhana, Dale Clay, Jayden De Swardt, Garrick Duff, Tawanda Jani, Tichatonga Makaya, Ruan Nel, Onesimus Ngwenya, Cameron Rae, Reece Rollo, Emmanuel Sibanda, Mitchell Stanley, Miguel Timveos, Khaya Vimba

Under-16

Girls: Nogozika Onovo, Timea Schultz.

Boys: Tawanda Chisungu, Dylan Lee, Dom McKechnie, Sean Mutazu, Tsepang Ndlovu, Nathan Ngwenya, Codie Selman, Cory Werrett

Under-18

Girls: Sancia Bravo, Aisha Mahomed, Riana Rollo, Lindi Bhebe, Stacey Babbage, Jaime Van Wyk.

Boys: Andy Cyprianos, Denilson Cyprianos, Isemonger Roan Isemonger, Brett Jones, Farhaan May, Joash McKonie, Tait Mills, Jasper Mpofu, Liam O Hara, Jake Oostindien, Quintin Tayali