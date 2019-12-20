Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A NEW upmarket $8 million hotel has opened in Victoria Falls to cater for high end clients who seek exclusive experience for holiday.

Mbano Manor Hotel, was built by Dr Martha Matifadza Nyazema and her family in the middle of the bush behind Victoria Falls Primary along Old Kazungula Road.

It has 18 standard suites and one executive presidential suite with perfect facility for executives and celebrity clients. The scheduled official opening of the facility today has been called off following reports that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has ordered the proprietors to pay $1,7 million duty for furniture imported from South Africa. The consignment, mostly wooden furniture, was made in South Africa and imported in containers, which are still sealed and parked outside the hotel.

Dr Nyazema said she had to import the furniture because she could not get local manufacturers who could make the designs she wanted on time. The 18 standard suites are complete and ready while work on the forest villa with two bathrooms, outside showers, a private lounge and reception is still underway. Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu visited he facility yesterday where he was told about the Zimra impasse. The minister, who earlier had visited other facilities in the resort town, commended the hotel and pledged to intervene to ensure resolution of the tax issue with Zimra.

“It’s encouraging for us in Government to have people with confidence in the sector. You had applied for some rebates and it is our wish that you don’t go through what you are going through.

“We in Government will continue to support because this is a story to share especially when it’s a female-led investment,” said Ndlovu.

“You are bringing modernity and maintaining nature as we are told that you only cut two trees as you built structures around the trees. With $8 million put here, we hope high end market will have adequate accommodation.”

Dr Nyazema has background in the tourism and hospitality industry where she worked locally and internationally for about 20 years.

“The journey has been tough but I told myself that it’s doable. We have worked hard with my daughters and sons and I am positive we will go past this stage of duty and be able to open because we want to be the icon of Victoria Falls and hopefully inspire others especially women to contribute to economic development,” she said.

Construction work involved connecting electricity from about 900 metres away and also drawing raw water from Zambezi River for gardening.

Dr Nyazema said they were also planning to have a conferencing facility. Zimbabwe Tourism Authority board member Mr Blessing Munyenyiwa also lamented delays in clearing the hotel’s furniture.

“As tourism we are one sector which needs everyone’s effort. This facility was supposed to open tomorrow but because there are issues with duty and taxes it can’t,” he said. — @ncubeleon.