Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Municipality has given notice to evict more than 100 residents that occupy unserviced housing stands in Kwalu suburb, formerly SDP Housing.

According to a council notice issued this week, the families must vacate the stands by the end of February next year.

“To all property owners serviced by SDP in Kwalu suburb, notice is hereby given that all who have occupied the properties serviced by SDP in Kwalu area should vacate by 29 February 2020.

“The houses are not habitable since the area is not yet fully serviced. The eviction is in line with non-occupation agreement that was signed between the property owners and the Municipality of Beitbridge,” read part of the notice.

Town Clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola, said they decided to evict the residents after the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) warned of a looming health disaster.

“The contract they signed with council clearly states that the owners can only occupy the houses after completion of servicing of the stands. EMA has asked us to write to them and evict them in line with the agreement they signed and the land developer’s Environmental Impact Assessment report,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

He said those with septic tanks and boreholes may make arrangement to occupy the properties as a temporary measure.

Chairperson of the Beitbridge Residents Association, Ms Rumbedzani Ribombo, said the local authority miscalculated and was being harsh to property owners. She said council should have consulted the residents first.

“We need to come to a compromise. Someone cannot build a house and be told not to occupy it until there is water and sewer when the whole town is having the same problem,” she said.

Ms Ribombo said residents were also worried about security of their properties once they move out.

“Council should up their game and connect the area to sewer and water considering that most property owners have fully paid for such services,” said Ms Ribombo.

Ward 5 Councillor, Granger Hungwe, said instead of evicting residents, council must expedite provision of services.

The SDP project involves servicing of 2 256 residential stands and the servicing involves connecting the houses to water and sewer reticulation system and construction of access roads. Housing and community development officer, Dr Nicholas Muleya, said so far 750 stands under Phase 1 have been serviced.

“Roads making are still in progress in phases 4, 6, 7 and 8, which constitutes the rest of the 852 stands. Road marking is at different stages, preliminary excavations for sewer and water are underway. The least developed area is Phase 8 where only bush clearing and roads opening was done,” he said.