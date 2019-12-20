Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, will head the FC Platinum delegation to Egypt where the platinum miners take on eight-time African champions Al Ahly in a Total Caf Champions League Group B match next week.

The match is set for Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the appointment of the Highlanders supremo as head of the FC Platinum’s delegation.

“As you know that any of the Zifa councillors can be appointed as head of delegation for our representative sides, whether club or national teams, so Mhlophe will be head of delegation for FC Platinum when they go to Egypt for their Total Caf Champions League match against Al Ahly,” said Gwesela.

The Zvishavane-based Pure Platinum Play are expected to be airborne on Christmas Day and touch down in Cairo on Boxing Day.

They face the Egyptians against the backdrop of two losses in the mini-league group against Sudanese side Al Hilal (2-1) in Khartoum and a rather disappointing 0-3 home drubbing by an unimpressive Tunisian outfit Étoile du Sahel at Barbourfields Stadium a few days later.

Had FC Platinum taken their chances, especially in the second half when they literally camped in the final third of the visitors’ half, the result could have been different. However, it was the visitors, who took their chances, and took them well to emerge as emphatic victors.

Having given their players a break to recover from a clearly taxing season that was capped with the successful defence of their title in dramatic fashion after stunning fellow title contenders Caps United at the National Sports Stadium last Saturday, coach Lizwe Sweswe’s heroes resumed training yesterday in preparation for the Cairo battle.

FC Platinum remain confident that they will better their performance in the competition this time around compared to their previous showing in which they failed to register a win.

The club believes a quarter-final berth is possible and has already invaded the market by acquiring three players, one Soccer Star of the Year finalist and two players from Manica Diamonds, while negotiations with another Soccer Star of the Year finalist are said to be at an advanced stage.