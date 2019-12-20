Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FAILURE to secure prize money has forced organisers of the Champion of Champions Regions Cup featuring winners of the four Zifa regions’ Division One leagues to cancel the tournament.

Winners of the Central, Eastern, Northern and Southern regions were supposed to clash in the inaugural competition that was set to be played at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo today and Sunday.

Southern Region Division One champions, Bulawayo City, had been drawn against Eastern Region winners Tenax in the semi-finals, while Northern Region champions Cranborne Bullets had been drawn against Whawha from the Central Region.

The teams indicated that they have exhausted their 2019 budgets and were unable to participate in a “sponsor-less” event.

Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela, who is among the competition’s organisers, confirmed cancellation of the tournament.

“The Champion of Champions Regions Cup has been cancelled after clubs raised concerns that in as much as they appreciate participating in such a competition, they have exhausted their budgets for the season. They said they can’t bear the expenses when there’s nothing to play for,” said Tapela.

“We’ve decided to mobilise funds early for next season’s edition and also conscientise clubs that when drafting their budgets for the season, they should factor in the possibility of playing in a Champion of Champions Regions Cup.”

Participating teams were to foot their travelling and accommodation expenses as well as other incidental allowances, while the regions were going to take care of referees, police fees and ground rentals.

Tapela said since the four teams will be under the auspices of the Premier soccer League next year, they can’t clash in a pre-season competition organised by the regions.

With the Eastern Region edition having flopped, the Southern Region is expected to host next season’s Champion of Champions Regions Cup, with Central Region providing the venue in 2021 and Northern Region in 2022. – @ZililoR