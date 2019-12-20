Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFTY amateur boxers from five Southern African countries are expected to arrive in Victoria Falls today for the Five Nations Boxing Friendly Championship in the resort town tomorrow.

The boxing show being hosted by Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, draws pugilists from Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe, and marks the start of a series of festivities lined up in the resort town for the festive season.

Boxers will also use the tournament to earn points to qualify for the African Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Senegal as well as the Youth Olympic qualifiers.

Christie Brookstein, a member of the boxing tournament’s organising committee, said they are looking forward to hosting a successful tournament.

“We’ve done everything possible to stage a memorable tournament for the boxers and sports lovers. I can safely say that we’re ready to host this competition. We expect all boxers to be in tomorrow (today) morning, with weigh-in, which we plan to open to the public, done on Saturday morning since the fights are at night. It’s going to be an awesome night and we’ve sold a good number of tickets,” Brookstein said.

The Victoria Falls Boxing Academy is taking care of transport, accommodation and food for all the teams.

Victoria Falls junior boxers Prince Urengwa and Personal Mpofu, the national pin weight and paperweight gold medalists are hoping to earn points for the Youth Olympics.

Among boxers that have made Team Zimbabwe are Zibusiso Ncube, Farai Makombe, Ndodana Ncube and Monica Mkandla.

Boxing fans and tourists wishing to watch the tournament will fork out US$30 for the VIP section, US$15 for the front row seats, US$12 for the second-row seats and US$10 for the general seats. Advance tickets are being sold at Victoria Falls Liquorama.

Celebrated Zimbabwean boxer, Charles Manyuchi, will be the guest of honour. – @ZililoR