Blessings Chidakwa and Nesia Mhaka

Motorists have generally started to comply with traffic regulations, particularly regarding illegal parking of vehicles, following the introduction of hefty fines by the Harare City Council meant to bring back normalcy in the central business district (CBD).

The city council has been struggling to enforce traffic regulations, with vehicles continuing to be parked haphazardly, despite the introduction of high clamping and towing fines last week.

Wheel clamping for light motor vehicles is now $500, up from $57, 15-seater and 18-seater commuter omnibuses attract $600 and $700 fines respectively.

Harare City Council acting corporate communications manager Mr innocent Ruwende said enforcement of the new fines was in full swing.

But on roads arounds the former Ximex Mall complex the situation remains problematic.

A police operation to restore order in the city has brought some modicum of stability, but unrepentant dealers continue to play hide-and-seek with law enforcement agents.

Meanwhile, City of Harare intends to extend vehicle clamping to residential areas, so as to widen revenue streams.

In the first nine months of the year, Harare raked in about $2,3 million compared to about $444 000 in the 2018 corresponding period.

During that period, Harare clamped 36 897 cars.

According to Finance and Development Committee minutes, Harare City has the potential to collect more money if clamping was extended to residential areas.

“The scope of operations was limited to CBD instead of the entire city,” read the minutes. “Strategically, the city should be divided into four regions extending to locations.”

Combined Harare Residents’ Association programmes officer Mr Rueben Akili said council should consult widely before introducing the new measures.

“Ambushing unsuspecting residents will cause chaos, abuse of human rights and abuse of the policy by the council enforcement agencies,” he said.

“Before any policy pronouncements, residents must be consulted and later educated on the matter. It seems council has intensified revenue collection. However, fund-raising using such methods might not work if residents and motorists comply with the laws.”

Away from Town House, stakeholders in the transport industry yesterday appealed for road users to exercise caution over the coming Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid unnecessary loss of life, writes Columbus Mabika.

Speaking during a Safety Road Awareness campaign on the streets of Harare, National Transport Drivers Association (NTDA) president Mrs Jotina Matanhire said it was disappointing that in spite of all the warnings, road carnage was still high.

“I am urging every person in Zimbabwe who uses the road to make a commitment that they will do so safely and with care and consideration for the other people they meet along the way,” she said.

“Most drivers, especially in public vehicles, don’t seem to appreciate the dangers of reckless driving and speeding. Talking on the phone and texting seems to be perceived by this group as a harmless pastime. Holding a phone or texting while driving distracts the driver’s attention from the road and can lead to fatal consequences. Let’s avoid all this and save lives this holiday.”

Mrs Matanhire called on the Zimbabwe Republic Police to mount additional checkpoints and roadblocks to clamp down on speeding, drinking and driving and use of mobile phones.

She said major road traffic accidents in Zimbabwe were caused by negligence by road users, both pedestrians and motorists, and not the poor state of roads.

Mr Tendai Mujuru, an automobile speed governing devices expert with Systech Africa, concurred saying it was everyone’s responsibility to reduce accidents in Zimbabwe this festive season.

Mr Mujuru called on dirvers of cross-border buses and other vehicles towing trailers laden with luggage to comply with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act and Road Transportation Act, which compel them to properly secure trailers as a precaution to avoid accidents.

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president Mr Tafadzwa Goliath expressed concern over what he called bad attitude.

“To help avoid road accidents during this festive season, we advise road users and drivers to improve their attitudes first before thinking of embarking on journeys,” he said.

During the 2018 festive season, road traffic accidents shot up by 33 percent to 122 accidents compared to 89 in 2017.