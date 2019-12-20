The Chronicle
Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter
DEPOSED Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni has approached the
High Court challenging President Mnangagwa’s decision to strip him of
his chieftaincy following a recommendation by Cabinet and the
Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of Chiefs.
Mr Ndiweni ceased to be Ntabazinduna Chief on November 30 and was
subsequently stripped of all Government benefits accruing to him.
Mr Ndiweni, through his lawyer Mr Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law
Chambers, yesterday filed an application for a declaratur at the
Bulawayo High Court citing President Mnangagwa, Local Government and
Public Works Minister July Moyo, the president of the Chiefs Council
Chief Fortune Charumbira, the chairman of the Matabeleland North
Provincial Assembly of Chiefs Chief Shana, Ms Latiso Dlamini, the
acting provincial development coordinator for Matabeleland North and
the Umguza district development coordinator Mr Tapiwa Zvivovoyi, as
respondents.
He wants an order nullifying his removal and declaring it unlawful.
Ndiweni also wants the court to direct Ms Dlamini and Mr Zvivovoyi to
stop dispossessing him of his Government issued vehicle and the
chief’s regalia among other State-owned assets in his possession.

