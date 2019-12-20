Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

DEPOSED Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni has approached the

High Court challenging President Mnangagwa’s decision to strip him of

his chieftaincy following a recommendation by Cabinet and the

Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of Chiefs.

Mr Ndiweni ceased to be Ntabazinduna Chief on November 30 and was

subsequently stripped of all Government benefits accruing to him.

Mr Ndiweni, through his lawyer Mr Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law

Chambers, yesterday filed an application for a declaratur at the

Bulawayo High Court citing President Mnangagwa, Local Government and

Public Works Minister July Moyo, the president of the Chiefs Council

Chief Fortune Charumbira, the chairman of the Matabeleland North

Provincial Assembly of Chiefs Chief Shana, Ms Latiso Dlamini, the

acting provincial development coordinator for Matabeleland North and

the Umguza district development coordinator Mr Tapiwa Zvivovoyi, as

respondents.

He wants an order nullifying his removal and declaring it unlawful.

Ndiweni also wants the court to direct Ms Dlamini and Mr Zvivovoyi to

stop dispossessing him of his Government issued vehicle and the

chief’s regalia among other State-owned assets in his possession.

More to follow….