Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial of suspended Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd general manager Cathrine Katsande on fraud charges involving US$2 million continued on Wednesday with the company’s procurement clerk Mr Petros Kembo exonerating her from any wrong doing.

Katsande who stands accused of awarding tenders worth close to US$2 million to Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd for the supply of equipment that was allegedly not supplied is facing seven counts of fraud and is jointly charged with Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.

During cross examination by Mr Chenjerai Daitai of Magwaliba and Kwirira who is representing Kaltrade Private Limited and Zacharia Zadzisai Chizema, Kembo confirmed that all the equipment ordered by Petrozim Line Pvt Ltd has been delivered. Kembo further told the court that Kaltrade Private Limited supplied equipment and Drag Resistant agent (a Chemical used to increase speed of fuel in e pipe line) worth more than US$5 million. He said the whole procurement process was done above board.

Responding to a question from Mr Daitai on whether there was any misrepresentation made by Kaltrade Pvt Ltd to Petrozim Line Pvt Ltd, Kembo said there was none. Mr Ncube deferred the matter to January 17 2020 for trial continuation.

Prosecutors — Mr Tafara Chirambira and Mr Panganayi Chiutsi — told the court that on seven separate occasions between January 2013 and September last year, Katsande fraudulently and in connivance with a private company, awarded it various tenders for equipment that was immediately paid for, but never delivered.

Kaltrade is being represented by Zadzisai Zacharia Chizema.