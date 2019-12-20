Crime Reporter

POLICE on Monday arrested 15 people accused of robbing Kadoma residents of cash, cellphones and gold ore.

Four of the suspects were found in possession of 100kg of gold ore and weapons that were used in the robberies.

They allegedly used axes, spears and machetes to rob their victims.

The 15 are being accused of moving around in the mining town targeting cash and gold ore.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“ZRP Kadoma has accounted for 11 suspects who drove around the mining town in two Honda Fit vehicles, assaulting and robbing people and damaging mostly vehicles in the process,” he said.

“The unruly gang stoned vehicles and robbed their victims of cell phones and cash and other valuables. One of the vehicles (used by the gang), a light blue Honda Fit without registration numbers, was recovered and efforts are underway to arrest two other suspects on the run.”