Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-WINNING Rhumba/Kalanga musician, Clement Magwaza, will be taking his new album to popular Plumtree joint Maweni Sports Bar tonight.

This will be his first local show since his album launch in Johannesburg at the beginning of the month.

Dubbed the “Kalanga Clash”, the show will also feature popular veteran Chase Skuza who is enjoying a new lease of life as he is now part of Magwaza’s band, Mackey Super Sound. Apart from being part of the band, Skuza also plays some of his own tracks with the band during shows.

Magwaza’s six-track album which is titled Izulu Liyeza, was launched on Orange Farm on the outskirts of Johannesburg on December 1. It will be played for the first time before his local fans at Maweni Sports Bar.

The show is part of his album promotion that has already seen him hold shows in Francistown and Gaborone.

Maweni Sports Bar spokesperson Tawas Dhlamini said all is set for the show.

“We’ve managed to secure Clement Magwaza to perform at Maweni on Friday as we gear for the festive season.

Magwaza will be performing new tracks off his new album for the first time in Zimbabwe at this show.

“The event will be held under a huge tent to make sure that the rains don’t disrupt the show. We also have a huge generator on standby in case of a power outage,” Dhlamini said.

He said Magwaza was not new to Maweni Sports Bar having performed there in September.

Magwaza said he was extremely happy to be afforded an opportunity to play his new songs in Zimbabwe.

He said he is looking forward to the gig and promised his fans a show to remember.