Renowned musician Jospeh Tembo, the former parliamentarian, has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

A family relation confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

The relation said Tembo, one of Malawi’s iconic musician, has not been well for some time with sugar problem.

Tembo was a rare talent, who will be greatly missed in the country.

He was an artist who could play every musical instrument and could also sing.

Tembo has a left a gap in Malawi’s music industry.