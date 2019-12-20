Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been fined $300 for stealing meat worth $336 from OK Supermarket in the Central Business District.

Sylvester Dube (32) of Lockview suburb stole fillet and topside steak from the supermarket located along Jason Moyo Street and 9th Avenue.

Dube pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

He was fined $300 or in default 90 days in jail. An addition six months imprisonment were wholly suspended on condtion that Dube is not within the period convicted of a similar offence.

Ms Ndlovu said shoplifting had become rife and there was need to pass deterrent sentence.

For the State, Mr Denmark Cihombe said on Monday this week at around 7PM, Dube went to OK Supermarket.

“The accused person proceeded to the refrigerators where he took fillet and topside steak. He hid them in his jacket and proceeded to the tills,” said the prosecutor.

Dube tried to walk out of the supermarket but was intercepted by a security guard at the door and the stolen meat was recovered.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Dube's arrest.