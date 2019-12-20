Data bundles are the order of the day for African mobile network subscribers. The data offered in bundles is significantly cheaper than out of bundle data in most African countries.

Whilst subscribers are not a big fan of the model mobile networks have long argued that this is the best way for them to provide affordable data to consumers.

The trend doesn’t look like its ending anytime soon – even though governments are questioning the model – and MTN just announced they’ll offer data bundles for their customers using roaming services.

The Hello World roaming bundles will be available in for subscribers travelling to 21 countries with the following packages:

Bundle Validity Price 100MB 3 days R79 500MB 7 days R179 2GB 14 days R299

As the world gets smaller, the demand for data roaming continues to grow. However, data roaming services can be costly. These roaming bundles are meant to give customers the opportunity to enjoy their travels and share memorable experiences and moments with loved ones without the inconvenience of looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot, using a local SIM card, and the anxiety of a bill shock. Jacqui O’Sullivan – Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN SA