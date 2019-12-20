Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)’s Chikurubi Female Prison yesterday received a donation of utensils worth thousands of dollars from Vickstrom International.

The donation was received by ZPCS Commissioner-General Retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi.

Handing over the donation, Vickstrom International chief executive officer Mr Benard Kasekete said it was their hope to see inmates living better lives during their time of incarceration.

“It is very important for those in prison to have good and humane conditions while serving their terms.

“No matter what they did, the offences they committed, they are still our brothers and sisters who deserve decent and conducive environments which will contribute to their rehabilitation processes.

“As Vickstrom, we hope this donation, small as it is, will have a positive impact on inmates,” Mr Kasekete said.

Accepting the donation, Comm-Gen Zimondi said: “It is my pleasure to stand before you to acknowledge and offer my sincere gratitude to Vickstrom International for their valued donation of some utensils which include 1 370 plates and 600 cups.”

“I must hasten to admit that this donation has come at the right time when the ZPCS, due to budgetary constraints, is experiencing challenges in fully providing for inmates’ wholesome requirements that apart from the approved dietary needs also includes utensils.

“This donation meant for Chikurubi Female Prison will lessen the burden of shortage of utensils amongst inmates when it comes to their feeding. Today’s donation has also given us as the ZPCS some breathing space and affords us an opportunity to look at other critical areas, especially when focusing at this institution.”

ZPCS ambassador and musician Sulumani Chimbetu, who also graced the event, commended the gesture from Vickstrom, saying the donation will go a long way in helping the inmates.