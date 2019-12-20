Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have appealed to the public for a safe and criminal free festive season as the city bursts into a hive of activity with effect from this weekend.

In a statement, Bulawayo police Spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said the force had deployed more police officers around the city for public safety and had specially target crime prone areas and said anti-corruption teams had been dispatched to check on activities triggered by the harsh economic conditions prevailing in the country.

She also warned the forces engaging in illicit deals in the city too desist from corrupt activities.

“We seek to advise members of the public that in an endeavor to create a conducive and crime free environment and as a measure of ensuring that all our valued clients are safe and their properties are secure during the festive season, we have enhanced deployments of more police officers in the CBD as well as in all suburbs around Bulawayo Province,” she said.

“Furthermore, anti-corruption teams will also be checking on illicit activities that will be conducted triggered mainly by harsh economic conditions that are prevailing across the country. As police we are urging both the public and officers to therefore desist from engaging in corrupt activities,” said Chief Inspector Simango.

